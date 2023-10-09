PM Modi to interact with India's Asian Games contingent on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with and address India's Asian Games contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here on Tuesday, his office said.

Indian athletes bagged 107 medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou over the last fortnight, surpassing their previous best of 70 at the 2018 Jakarta edition.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with and address the contingent of Indian athletes who participated in the Asian Games 2022 at around 4:30 pm on October 10, 2023 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The programme is an endeavour by the prime minister to congratulate the athletes for their outstanding achievement at the Asian Games and to motivate them for future competitions, it said.

India's total of 107 medals includes 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

Tuesday's programme will be attended by the athletes of India's Asian Games contingent, their coaches, officials from the Indian Olympic Association, representatives of National Sports Federations and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Also Read Sprinter, Asian Games medallist Dutee Chand faces four-year ban for doping Doping: Sprinter Dutee Chand to file appeal after facing 4-year ban World's largest museum to come up in Delhi; here is all you need to know Prez Murmu approves renaming of Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers' Museum Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru: Sushil Modi slams Congress Bhaker to Esha: Full list of India medal winners in Shooting at Asian Games Asian Games 2023 controversies: Neeraj Chopra, Kabaddi and Jyothi Yarraji Chopra to Sable: Full list of medal winners in Athletics at Asian Games Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know PM Modi lauds Indian athletes for winning record 107 medals at Asian Games