PM Modi to interact with India's Asian Games contingent on Tuesday

Indian athletes bagged 107 medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou over the last fortnight, surpassing their previous best of 70 at the 2018 Jakarta edition

PM Modi addresses media on the first day of the special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

(PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with and address India's Asian Games contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here on Tuesday, his office said.
Indian athletes bagged 107 medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou over the last fortnight, surpassing their previous best of 70 at the 2018 Jakarta edition.
Prime Minister Modi will interact with and address the contingent of Indian athletes who participated in the Asian Games 2022 at around 4:30 pm on October 10, 2023 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
The programme is an endeavour by the prime minister to congratulate the athletes for their outstanding achievement at the Asian Games and to motivate them for future competitions, it said.
India's total of 107 medals includes 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.
Tuesday's programme will be attended by the athletes of India's Asian Games contingent, their coaches, officials from the Indian Olympic Association, representatives of National Sports Federations and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

