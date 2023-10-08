Chopra to Sable: Full list of medal winners in Athletics at Asian Games





Check news on Asian Games 2023 here India was always expected to win many medals in the athletics discipline at the Asian Games 2023, held in Hangzhou, China. India sent its biggest-ever athletics contingent, which comprised 35 men and 33 women, to 68. These men and women proved to be one of the biggest sources of inspiration back home as they broke the record of all previous Asian Games regarding medal count by athletics contingent. They won 29 medals, which included six Gold medals.

The count of 29 bettered 20 medals won in Jakarta-Palmebang during the previous Asian Games in 2018. However, the Gold medal count of 6 fell two behind the 8 Golds won in the 2018 edition of the Asian Games.

India was ranked third in the athletics medals table at the Asian Games competitions behind hosts China and Bahrain. While China won 19 Gold medals, Bahrain won 10 and India had six in their kitty. But in total medals won, India was only behind China, totalling 39.

India’s notable memorable Gold medal winners

The Javelin Throw Golds





Asian Games 2023: Maiden 100-medal haul for India; check winners' full list While Neeraj Chopra’s Gold was a sureshot probability, the Gold medal by Annu Rani came out of the blue. Annu threw her season’s best 62.92 meters to clinch the gold medal. Neeraj got tough competition from fellow thrower Kishore Kumar Jena but eventually prevailed by a season’s best throw of 88.88 meters. Jena threw his personal best- 87.54 meters to get the Silver.

The Come From Behind Gold by Parul Chaudhary

Having secured a silver in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event, Parul Chaudhary went one better as she stole the Gold away from Japan’s Ririka Hironaka as she passed her in the last 20 meters in the women’s 5000m race.

Avinash Sable’s all-out domination

The Gold by Avinash Sable was the only out-and-out Gold that saw India sail through without any trials and tribulations to victory. He was miles ahead of other runners in the 3000m steeple chase, which the commentators colloquially called the Sablechse as the rest of the pack was chasing him.



The Men’s 4x400m relay team’s outrageous Gold

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team, fresh from their unbelievable showing at the World Athlet8ics Championships 2023, ran one of the great races at the Hangzhou Olympics Centre Stadium. Mohammed Anas Yahiya was slow to start, but Amoj Jacob picked up the pace, and Mohammed Ajmal gave the anchor leg runner Rajesh Ramesh a compressive lead. But the way Ramesh ran was fantabulous. It never looked as if he would be overtaken, and he finished the race in the top position to create a new national record and win the Gold in the men’s 4x400m relay for the first time since 1962. Asian Games.



Tejinderpal Sing Toor writes his thrilling script to win Shot Put Gold