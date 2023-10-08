Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

The Hangzhou Asain Games will be declared closed on October 8, 2023, with a glittering closing ceremony that promises to take over the phenomenon created by the mixture of art and artificial intelligence during the event's opening ceremony on September 23. The Closing ceremony will start at 5:30 pm IST and will be held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, also known as the Lotus because of its shape. The medal events were concluded on Saturday; no event has been scheduled for October 8.

Who will be India’s flag bearers at the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony?

No official announcement has been made yet. Names like the senior-most member of the Indian men’s hockey team- PR Sreejesh, and athlete Parul Chaudhary, who won gold in the women’s 5000m race and silver in women’s 3000m steeplechase, are doing the rounds alongside triple gold medalist archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale.

Asian Games 2023 Medal tally

China finished at the top of the medal tally with 201 Gold, 111 Silver and 71 Bronze. With 383 medals in total, China ended their Asian Games as number one nation followed by Japan (188), South Korea (190) and India (107). Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here

What will be the major attractions at the Asian Games 2023 Closing ceremony?

The digital torch bearer, which lit up the opening ceremony of the Hanzghou Games, will return once again to the closing ceremony, said Sha Xiaolan, chief director of the ceremony.

Xioalan also revealed in an interview with China’s official TV channel, CCTV that since there has been no time to relay the floor of the entire ground at the Big Lotus, the closing ceremony will take place at the central pitch of the multi-purpose stadium.

Over 2,100 performers have completed over 200 drills and dress rehearsals at a spare venue since July 10, according to Wu Yan, the show's chief producer.

Two special moments of passion

The theme of the entire event had been heart-to-heart, and Xiolan and the team prepared two special moments of passion for the closing ceremony.





Asian Games 2023: Maiden 100-medal haul for India; check winners' full list “Unlike the opening ceremony, the athletes don’t need to parade as a team; they will rather enter the garden all at the same time and enjoy the big party,” Xiolan said.

Pitch turned into the world’s most beautiful garden ‘

The pitch will be transformed into the world’s most beautiful garden with innovative approaches. The lawn (pitch) where the closing ceremony will take place will have 40,000 illuminated points. They will coordinate with various performances to form patterns of diverse colours and shapes.

Who will be the Chief Guest at the Asian Games 2023 Closing Ceremony?

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 8, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday. Li will also hold a welcoming banquet and bilateral events for foreign leaders attending the closing ceremony.





Check news on Asian Games 2023 here Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping had announced the games open officially.

How long will the closing ceremony last?

Unlike the opening ceremony of the Asian Games, which lasted for nearly two hours, the closing ceremony will only last for 75 minutes.

"Athletes and volunteers will be the two main aspects that we will appreciate and promote during the closing ceremony, which will last about 75 minutes," Xiolan said.

Asian Games 2023 Closing Ceremony live timings, telecast and streaming details

When will the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony begin?

The Asian Games closing ceremony will begin at 05:30 pm IST on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Where can people in India watch the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony live on TV?

Sony Sports Network, being the official broadcaster of the 2023 Asian Games, will also broadcast the closing ceremony in India on its various channels Sony Ten SD and HD versions.

How can people in India livestream the Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony?

Sony LIV the digital hand of the Sony Sports and Entertainment Network, will livestream the Asian Games closing ceremony in India.