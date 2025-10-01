Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Champions League: Mbappe and Kane star as Real Madrid, Bayern earn big wins

Champions League: Mbappe and Kane star as Real Madrid, Bayern earn big wins

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Kylian Mbapp scored a hat trick and Harry Kane netted twice as European heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich enjoyed big wins over tournament newcomers in the Champions League.

Madrid shrugged off any travel weariness in a 5-0 win at Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan, and Bayern cruised to a 5-1 win at Pafos in Cyprus.

Tottenham needed a late own goal to escape Bod/Glimt with a 2-2 draw from the Norwegian champion's first home game in the main stage of the competition.

Liverpool lost 1-0 at Galatasaray after having an 88th-minute penalty decision reversed following a VAR review. Victor Osimhen scored Galatasaray's winner from the penalty spot in the first half after Dominik Szoboszlai caught Baris Alper Yilmaz in the face with his arm. 

 

Atltico Madrid romped to a 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt with coach Diego Simeone watching from the stands following his suspension for an altercation with a Liverpool fan in the team's previous Champions League game.

Jos Mourinho blew a kiss to Chelsea supporters on his return to Stamford Bridge with his Benfica team. Only a Benfica player scored but it was an own goal from Richard Ros that decided the result, 1-0 to Chelsea, which had Joo Pedro sent off late.

Marseille beat visiting Ajax 4-0, and Lautaro Martnez scored twice to lead Inter Milan to a 3-0 win at home over Slavia Prague.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

