City vs Utd: Amorim explains why Garnacho, Rashford not playing today

In a move that has set tongues wagging, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim made the dramatic decision to omit Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from the matchday squad. No injuries, no disciplinary breaches—just a selection decision. A bold call in a high-pressure situation.
"Everything is on the line"
Speaking to Sky Sports, Amorim laid bare the meticulous process behind his choices. “Selection. We try to evaluate everything—training, performance, game performance, engagement with team-mates, pushing the team forward. Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players. So, that is my selection. Simple.”
Amorim was emphatic that there was no hidden agenda behind the decision, no veiled message for the players. “I don't want to send a message. It's simply an evaluation, and they know it. The players are really, really smart. Everybody understands my decision. I have to choose. It’s just simple selection.”
"The context is difficult"
Amorim acknowledged the high-stakes environment in which these decisions are made. “The context is difficult. We have to win games, and we are in a challenging situation. I pay attention to everything—the way you eat, the way you put on your clothes to go to the game. Everything. I make my evaluation and then I have to decide. I have a lot of players to choose from.”
In a season where every decision is magnified, Amorim’s calculated approach sends a clear message about the standards he demands—not through words, but actions. As United fights to claw its way back into form, every choice carries weight. Whether this gamble pays off remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Ruben Amorim isn’t afraid to make the tough calls.