UEFA Europa League: Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United live streaming

Man Utd are missing three players, all of whom are defenders: Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, and Luke Shaw. However, they could be back in action in upcoming games.

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 matchweek begins, English outfits Manchester United will travel to Viktoria Plzen as they look to improve their position in the league table after a series of draws in the beginning of the tournament.
 
Viktoria Plzen's Europa League record this season closely mirrors that of Manchester United, as they also drew their first three matches before securing two consecutive wins. Both teams have conceded seven goals in the group stage, though Plzen has scored one less than United, who will be visiting on Thursday.
 
Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United head-to-head
 
As far as head-to-head stats between the two sides are concerned, it is their first competitive meeting tonight.
 
 
Viktoria Plzen team news  
 
Viktoria Plzen are facing several fitness issues ahead of their match against Manchester United on Thursday, with Svetozar Markovic the most recent player to be sidelined after being substituted just 23 minutes into their weekend victory over Karvina.

Three strikers—Prince Adu, Christophe Kabongo, and Rafiu Durosinmi—are all expected to miss the match, while full-back Jan Sykora and defensive midfielder Matej Valenta are also significant doubts.
 
Manchester United team news  
 
Man Utd endured a tough defeat over the weekend, but the positive takeaway is that they appear to have avoided any further injuries in their loss to Forest. Coach Amorim is expected to make changes to the lineup after Saturday's disappointing performance.
 
Currently, Man Utd are missing three players, all of whom are defenders: Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, and Luke Shaw. However, they could be back in action in upcoming games.
 
Players like Joshua Zirkzee, Marcus Rashford, and Noussair Mazraoui are among those who might feature in the starting XI in Czechia as Man Utd look to bounce back.
 
Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United playing 11 
 
Viktoria Plzen playing 11 (probable): Jedlicka; Dweh, Hejda, Jemelka; Cadu, Cerv, Kalvach, Souare; Jirka, Sulc; Vydra.
 
Manchester United playing 11 (probable): Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez; Amad, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.
 
UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United live telecast and streaming details  
 
When will Viktoria Plzen play their UEFA Europa League match against Manchester United?
Dortmund vs Barcelona will be played on December 12 at the Doosan Arena 
 
What time will Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United begin in the UEFA Europa League in India?
The match will start on Thursday night at 11:15 PM IST in India. 
 
Where will the live telecast of Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United be available in India? 
The live telecast of Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United will be available on the Sony Sports Network.  
 
Where will the live streaming of Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United be available in India? 
The live streaming of Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United will be available on the SonyLIV app.  

