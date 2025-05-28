Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 06:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Conference League 2025 Final: Real Betis vs Chelsea live time, streaming

Live streaming of the UEFA Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UEFA Conference League final takes place on Wednesday, May 29, at the Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens, as Real Betis face off against Chelsea in a historic clash. This is Betis’s first-ever European final, and it offers them a golden opportunity to secure their maiden continental title. The Spanish club, led by the resurgent Isco, has impressed throughout the tournament with their spirited performances.
 
Chelsea, meanwhile, are aiming to add another European trophy to their cabinet and will rely on their depth and experience. The tactical battle between Manuel Pellegrini and Enzo Maresca adds another layer of intrigue, with both managers knowing each other well from their West Ham days. 
 
 
Betis enter with passion and purpose, while Chelsea arrive with pedigree and power. Expect a tightly contested final, with moments of brilliance likely to decide who lifts the trophy in Athens.
 
Real Betis team news 

Real Betis face several injury concerns ahead of the final. Goalkeeper Fran Vietes is doubtful with a calf problem, potentially paving the way for veteran Adrián to start. Johnny Cardoso is hopeful of recovering in time, but Giovani Lo Celso (muscle), Youssouf Sabaly (shoulder), and Ezequiel Ávila (hamstring) remain doubtful. Diego Llorente, Marc Roca, and Héctor Bellerín are ruled out. Despite the absentees, Isco and Antony, both recently recalled to their national squads, will be key attacking threats.
 
Chelsea team news 
Chelsea have received a boost with Nicolas Jackson returning from suspension. Manager Enzo Maresca has a mostly fit squad, with only Christopher Nkunku a minor doubt. Promising youngster Marc Guiu is expected to be available. Maresca must now choose between sticking with his Premier League starters or rewarding his Conference League regulars for the final showdown in Athens.
 
Real Betis vs Chelsea starting 11 (probable) 
Real Betis (probable): Adrián, Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, Rodríguez, Cardoso, Fornals, Antony, Isco, Ezzalzouli, Bakambu
 
Chelsea (probable): Jorgensen, James, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

UEFA Conference League final: Real Betis vs Chelsea live telecast and streaming details

When will the Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea be played? 
The final of the UEFA Conference League between Real Betis and Chelsea will be played on May 29.
 
What time will the Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea begin on May 29? 
The UEFA Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea will kick off at 12:30 am IST (May 29).
 
What will be the venue for the Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea? 
The UEFA Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea will take place at Agia Sophia Stadium, Athens, Greece.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea be available in India? 
The final of the UEFA Conference League between Real Betis and Chelsea will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the UEFA Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea be available in India? 
Live streaming of the UEFA Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
 

First Published: May 28 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

