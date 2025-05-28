Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raul ends stint at Real Madrid academy, ready for new coaching journey

Raul will always be in the hearts of all madridistas, and Real Madrid will always be his home, the club added.

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Real Madrid great Raul Gonzalez is leaving his role as a coach in the club's youth academy.

The 47-year-old Raul spent seven years in the academy and coached several youth teams in the 2018-19 season. He helped the under-19s win the Youth League in 2020.

Raul has informed the club of his decision to end his time as a coach at our youth academy, Madrid said on Tuesday.

Real Madrid is proud to have had one of the greatest legends in our history and world football as a coach and trainer at our youth academy. Raul also exemplifies all the values of Real Madrid. Values that he has also passed on as a coach.

 

Raul said he enjoyed the job, which made him grow as a professional and as a person.

I want to thank the club of my life for the opportunity it has given me, Raul said. A new phase begins in my life as a coach outside of this club, with the certainty that I'll eventually return to this place that will always be my home.

Raul starred for Madrid as a player from the late 1990s until 2010, and with Spain until 2006.

Raul will always be in the hearts of all madridistas, and Real Madrid will always be his home, the club added.

Madrid's B team is set to be coached by former player lvaro Arbeloa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

