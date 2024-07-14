Copa America: Argentina vs Colombia final live match time (IST), streaming

In the grand finale of Copa America 2024, Argentina is eyeing back-to-back titles as they clash with Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Monday morning (July 15) at 5:30 AM IST. If Argentina emerges victorious, it will be the third consecutive title for Lionel Messi. Argentina is the defending champion of Copa America and also won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Overall, Argentina has secured 15 Copa America titles.





Colombia will play in its first Copa America championship in 23 years after extending its unbeaten streak to a team-record 28 games, one more than from 1992-94 and the longest current streak in men's international soccer. Meanwhile, Colombia will do everything in its power to prevent Argentina from achieving this feat in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against a surging force in the final.

James Rodrguez has been its best player and arguably the best in the tournament. He leads the tournament with six assists, the most in a single Copa America since data started being tracked in 2011 and surpassing Messi's five in 2021.

Both teams raised safety concerns before the game. Darwin Nez of Uruguay and a few of his teammates entered the stands during a violent altercation between spectators at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, following Uruguay's victory against Colombia in the semifinals.

Jos Gimnez, the captain of Uruguay, stated that players walked into the crowd to defend their families, while Marcelo Bielsa, the coach, harshly criticised the tournament officials for their lack of effort to protect the families of players sitting in the stands behind the Uruguay bench.

Will Argentina Equal Spain's Record in Football?



Argentina, the 2022 World Cup winner and Copa America champion in 2021, could join Spain (2008–12) as the only teams to win three major championships in a row. Despite facing a leg injury, 37-year-old Messi did not put up a spectacular display to help the Albiceleste advance to Sunday's final.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner sped past opponents and set up chances for his teammates to score, but he was unable to score himself until he deflected Enzo Fernndez's shot past Maxime Crpeau, the Canada goalie, to help Argentina win 2-0 in the semifinal.

Ahead of the final, Messi said he's battled discomfort at times throughout the tournament but assured it won't slow him down on Sunday.

Argentina vs Colombia Head-to-Head



Total Matches played: 42

42 Argentina won: 25

25 Colombia won: 9

9 Drawn: 8

Argentina vs Colombia Final Starting Line-Up



Argentina Starting XI Probables: (4-4-2); E. Martinez (GK); Tagliafico, L. Martinez, Romero, Molina; Mac Allister, Enzo, De Paul, Di Maria; L. Martinez, Messi (C)

Colombia Starting XI Probables: (4-2-3-1); Vargas (GK); Mojica, Sanchez, Cuesta, S. Arias; Rios, Lerma; Diaz, James (C), J. Rias; Cordoba

Copa America 2024: Argentina vs Colombia Final Date, Live Timings, Teams, Live Telecast and Streaming



When will the Copa America 2024 final take place?

The Copa America 2024 grand finale will take place Monday morning (July 15, India time).

Which teams will lock horns in the final of Copa America 2024?

The defending champions Argentina and Colombia will clash in the Copa America 2024 final on July 15, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

At what time will the Argentina vs Colombia final in Copa America 2024 take place?

The Argentina vs Colombia final will kick off at 5:30 AM IST Monday morning.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final in India?

The Argentina vs Colombia final has no broadcaster in India. The Copa America final cannot be viewed on TV in India.

How to watch live streaming of the Argentina vs Colombia final match at Copa America 2024 in India?

There is no official streaming platform for the Argentina vs Colombia final match in Copa America 2024.