Euro Cup 2024: Spain vs England final live match time (IST), streaming

In the grand finale of the UEFA European Championship (Euro Cup 2024), Spain will lock horns with England at Olympia Stadium tonight at 12:30 AM IST. Spain is seeking a record fourth title at the Euros to break a tie with Germany, while England is bidding for a first major trophy in men's soccer since the 1966 World Cup.

Spain, who is considered the best team in the event and has won all six of its games at Euro 2024, will begin as the favourite. The Spanish national teams have had a lot of success lately. The men's team won the UEFA Nations League in June of last year, while the women's team won the World Cup two months later. Winning the title would prolong this winning streak. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Spain's newest star, Lamine Yamal, is just 16 years old. He assisted on three goals before to the semifinals, and in the team's victory over France, he scored an incredible long-range goal. On Saturday, the day before the final, he turned 17. Like it happened for 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe at the 2018 World Cup and 17-year-old Pele at the 1958 World Cup, Yamal is having a major breakout event.





ALSO READ: Euro 2024 Final: How Spain versus England stacks up beyond the football When Spain defeated Italy 4-0 to win their third European Championship championship, the team made its final appearance in a major competition in 2012. Due to the Covid-19, the 2020 Euro final was moved to 2021. England participated in the match, but lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.

Spain vs England final predicted lineups

Spain starting XI: Unai Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Olmo; Yamal, Morata, Williams

England starting XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Shaw; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Foden, Bellingham, Kane

Spain vs England Head-to-head stats

Played: 27

England: 13

Spain: 10

Draws: 4

Euro Cup 2024 final: Spain vs England live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in the final of the Uefa European Championships (Euro Cup 2024)?

In the Euro Cup 2024, the final will take place between England and Spain.

When will the Spain vs England final match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Spain vs England football match will take place on July 15 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Spain vs England final match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Spain vs England final match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on July 15, according to Indian Standard Time. The ESP vs ENG live match will begin at 9 PM local time (Germany).

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Spain vs England Euro Cup 2024 final match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Spain vs England final match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Spain vs England match in the Euro Cup 2024 final in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Spain vs England final match in India.