Durand Cup: Quarterfinal berths confirmed, Mohun Bagan face Mumbai City FC

Defending Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan and Shield winners Mumbai City FC will renew their rivalry when they clash in the Durand Cup quarterfinals

Mumbai City FC players ahead of their Durand Cup clash against Mohammaden Sporting. Photo: Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC players ahead of their Durand Cup clash against Mohammaden Sporting. Photo: Mumbai City FC

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Defending Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan and Shield winners Mumbai City FC will renew their rivalry when they clash in the Durand Cup quarterfinals.
The quarterfinals lineup of the Durand Cup was announced on Tuesday.
East Bengal will take on Gokulam Kerala as the two city heavyweights will play both their respective last-eight matches on home turf.
Guwahati will host the other two quarterfinals with NorthEast United FC facing Indian Army FT on Thursday, while FC Goa will take on Chennaiyin FC on Saturday.
QF LINEUP

======

NothEast United FC v Indian Army FT (Aug 24, Guwahati); East Bengal v Gokulam Kerala FC (Aug 25, Kolkata); FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC (Aug 26, Guwahati); Mohun Bagan Super Giant v Mumbai City FC (Aug 27, Kolkata).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mohun Bagan Mumbai City FC football Indian football

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

