Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

AFC Asian Cup football: Lusail Stadium to host the opener and summit clash

The iconic Lusail Stadium that hosted the World Cup final last year will host the opening and final matches of the AFC Asian Cup, the local organising committee announced on Monday

Lusail Stadium in Doha to host the Asian Cup opener and final. Photo: Twitter

Lusail Stadium in Doha to host the Asian Cup opener and final. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Kuala Lumpur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The iconic Lusail Stadium that hosted the World Cup final last year will host the opening and final matches of the AFC Asian Cup, the local organising committee announced on Monday.
The tournament will kick off with defending champions Qatar taking on Lebanon in Group A on January 12 while the final is scheduled to be played on February 10.
The Indian team are grouped with 2015 champions Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in Group B and will begin their campaign against the Socceroos on January 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

ICC World Cup 2023: Renovation works in full swing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

India's road to Fifa World Cup 2026: All you need to know about qualifiers

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

Ronaldo and big-spending Saudi clubs to dominate Asian Champions League

Spain's World Cup winning captain Carmona lost her father on final's day

Late goals from Pedri, Torres help Barcelona win at its temporary new home

Fifa Women's World Cup: England's Lionesses ''game-changers'' back home

Aleksandar Mitrovic leaves Fulham to join Neymar at Saudi club Al Hilal

Topics : AFC Asian Cup football Indian football

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon