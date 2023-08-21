Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.36%)
19380.15 + 70.00
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
38131.80 + 316.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.28%)
5327.25 + 14.85
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43958.45 + 107.40
Heatmap

Spain's World Cup winning captain Carmona lost her father on final's day

Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain, learned after the final of her father's death, the Spanish soccer federation said

Spain women football team win fifa women's world cup by beating England 1-0. Photo: Twitter

Olga Carmoan scored the winning goal as Spain women football team win fifa women's world cup by beating England 1-0. Photo: Twitter

AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain, learned after the final of her father's death, the Spanish soccer federation said.
He had been ill and died while Carmona's mother and other relatives traveled to Australia to watch her play in the final, the federation said early Monday, without giving more detail on the cause of death.
The family decided to wait until after the title celebrations to give Carmona the news.
And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started, Carmona said on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a photo of her kissing the winners' medal.
I know that you gave me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you were watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad.
After the final whistle, she was among the Spanish players celebrating and dancing on the field, and appeared to participate normally during the trophy presentation.

Also Read

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

India's road to Fifa World Cup 2026: All you need to know about qualifiers

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI reveals India squad; Tilak gets call-up, Chahal dropped

Late goals from Pedri, Torres help Barcelona win at its temporary new home

Fifa Women's World Cup: England's Lionesses ''game-changers'' back home

Aleksandar Mitrovic leaves Fulham to join Neymar at Saudi club Al Hilal

Fifa Women's World Cup: Spain crowned world champions, beat England 1-0

Women's World Cup breaks even says Infantino, palys down equal prize money

We love you, Olga, the federation said on X. You are part of the history of Spanish soccer.
Carmona scored with a left-footed strike in the 29th minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, Australia. She had also scored a late winner in La Roja's 2-1 win over Sweden in the semifinals to become the first player since American Carli Lloyd in 2015 to score in a World Cup semifinal and final.
The 23-year-old Carmona was named the final's most valuable player on Sunday. She had celebrated her goal with a tribute to a friend who recently lost her mother.
I think all of us, we felt that this team had something special, the Real Madrid defender said after Spain won the title.
Madrid released a statement Sunday night about her father's death and offering condolences to the player and her family.
Carmona's Spain teammate Irene Paredes lost her father a few days before Spain began its preparations for the World Cup. The defender dedicated the title to him on Sunday.
Before the news of the death of Carmona's father, the federation said that title celebrations were set to take place after the squad's arrival in Madrid on Monday night.
It wasn't clear if the celebrations would go ahead as scheduled or if Carmona would participate in any way.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : football FIFA World Cup

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon