FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of participating teams and venues

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of participating teams and venues

The action kicks off with Inter Miami taking on African champions Al Ahly at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. The tournament will culminate in the grand final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13.

FIFA Club World Cup

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The much-anticipated FIFA Club World Cup is set to begin this Saturday, now featuring an expanded format.  What was once a seven-team event has now grown to a 32-team tournament, stretching over an entire month and hosted across various cities in the United States. A total of 63 matches will be played, with the majority scheduled in the Eastern time zone, 10 out of the 12 venues are located east of the Mississippi River.
 
The action kicks off with Inter Miami taking on African champions Al Ahly at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. The tournament will culminate in the grand final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13. 
 
  Here are the teams taking part in the biggest Club World Cup till date -  
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Group Stage Teams
Group Teams
A Al Ahly (Egypt), Porto (Portugal), Palmeiras (Brazil), Inter Miami (USA)
B Paris Saint-Germain (France), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Botafogo (Brazil), Seattle Sounders (USA)
C Bayern Munich (Germany), Auckland City (New Zealand), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Benfica (Portugal)
D Flamengo (Brazil), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), Chelsea (England), LAFC (USA)
E River Plate (Argentina), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Monterrey (Mexico), Inter Milan (Italy)
F Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ulsan HD (South Korea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
G Manchester City (England), Wydad AC (Morocco), Al Ain (UAE), Juventus (Italy)
H Real Madrid (Spain), Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Pachuca (Mexico), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)
  USA hosting the biggest ever FIFA CWC in the history  The tournament is being hosted by the United States of America and will see Inter Miami and Lionel Messi in action as part of the tournament as well. The world class stadium across the nation are expected to host millions of fans across the length of the tournament.  Here are all the stadium across the United States that will be hosting the event -  
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Venues
Venue Name Location
Hard Rock Stadium Miami
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford
Lumen Field Seattle
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta
Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, North Carolina
TQL Stadium Cincinnati
Rose Bowl Stadium Los Angeles
GEODIS Park Nashville, Tennessee
Camping World Stadium Orlando, Florida
Inter&Co Stadium Orlando, Florida
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia
Audi Field Washington, D.C.
 

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

