FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of participating teams and venues

The much-anticipated FIFA Club World Cup is set to begin this Saturday, now featuring an expanded format. What was once a seven-team event has now grown to a 32-team tournament, stretching over an entire month and hosted across various cities in the United States. A total of 63 matches will be played, with the majority scheduled in the Eastern time zone, 10 out of the 12 venues are located east of the Mississippi River.
The action kicks off with Inter Miami taking on African champions Al Ahly at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. The tournament will culminate in the grand final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13.
Here are the teams taking part in the biggest Club World Cup till date -
|FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Group Stage Teams
|Group
|Teams
|A
|Al Ahly (Egypt), Porto (Portugal), Palmeiras (Brazil), Inter Miami (USA)
|B
|Paris Saint-Germain (France), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Botafogo (Brazil), Seattle Sounders (USA)
|C
|Bayern Munich (Germany), Auckland City (New Zealand), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Benfica (Portugal)
|D
|Flamengo (Brazil), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), Chelsea (England), LAFC (USA)
|E
|River Plate (Argentina), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Monterrey (Mexico), Inter Milan (Italy)
|F
|Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ulsan HD (South Korea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|G
|Manchester City (England), Wydad AC (Morocco), Al Ain (UAE), Juventus (Italy)
|H
|Real Madrid (Spain), Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Pachuca (Mexico), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)
|FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Venues
|Venue Name
|Location
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford
|Lumen Field
|Seattle
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta
|Bank of America Stadium
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|TQL Stadium
|Cincinnati
|Rose Bowl Stadium
|Los Angeles
|GEODIS Park
|Nashville, Tennessee
|Camping World Stadium
|Orlando, Florida
|Inter&Co Stadium
|Orlando, Florida
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia
|Audi Field
|Washington, D.C.