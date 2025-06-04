Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 10:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / India get wake up call before Asian Cup qualifier, beaten 2-0 by Thailand

The defeat serves as a timely reality check for the Blue Tigers ahead of their must-win AFC Asian Cup final round qualifier against Hong Kong on June 10.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

India endured a disappointing 0-2 loss to Thailand in an international football friendly held on Wednesday at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani. The defeat serves as a timely reality check for the Blue Tigers ahead of their must-win AFC Asian Cup final round qualifier against Hong Kong on June 10.
 
Thailand, currently ranked 99th in the FIFA world rankings, showed superior quality throughout the match, controlling possession and dictating the pace. Benjamin Davis opened the scoring for the hosts in the 8th minute with a composed finish, setting the tone early. The second goal came in the 59th minute, courtesy of Poramet Arjvilai, who capitalized on a defensive lapse to double the lead. 
 
 
India handed reality check ahead of Asia Cup qualifier  India, ranked 127th in the world, struggled to create meaningful chances and lacked cohesion in the midfield. Veteran striker Sunil Chhetri came closest to scoring in the 24th minute, but his well-placed header was expertly saved by Thai goalkeeper Saranon Anui. That moment marked India’s best opportunity in an otherwise subdued performance.
 
The result marked a reversal of recent form between the two sides. India had previously beaten Thailand in their last two encounters — a 4-1 victory during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup and a 1-0 win in the King’s Cup later that same year. However, on this occasion, the Thai side looked sharper and more prepared, showing why they are a top-100 side.
 
The friendly was part of both nations’ preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers. While India will next face Hong Kong, Thailand are set to play against Turkmenistan as both teams aim to secure a spot in the final tournament.

Topics : Football News All India Football Federation Indian Football Team

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

