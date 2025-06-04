Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Will Ronaldo play for Portugal vs Germany in UEFA Nations League SF today?

Will Ronaldo play for Portugal vs Germany in UEFA Nations League SF today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his 220th international appearance tonight, continuing to defy age and expectations.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Just days after hosting the UEFA Champions League final, the Allianz Arena in Munich is once again at the center of European football. This time, it’s the stage for a high-stakes UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal, a battle between two footballing powerhouses aiming for glory.
 
Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez is under increasing pressure as his team prepares for this crucial encounter. After a disappointing performance at Euro 2024 and an unconvincing win over Denmark in the Nations League quarterfinals, doubts have begun to surface about the team’s direction under his leadership.
 
Despite being seen as underdogs among the final four teams, Portugal can still rely on a core group of players who lifted the Nations League trophy in 2019. A victory tonight would be a major morale boost ahead of their World Cup qualifying campaign, which kicks off in September with matches against Ireland, Hungary, and Armenia. 
 
 
Portugal Looking to Rebuild Momentum 

Following a frustrating run at Euro 2024, which included a shocking defeat to Georgia, a narrow penalty shootout win over Slovenia, and a loss to France, Portugal had to bounce back. Martinez got a positive response in the Nations League group stage, where Portugal went unbeaten against strong opposition including Croatia, Scotland, and Poland. 
Will Ronaldo play against Germany tonight? 
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his 220th international appearance tonight, continuing to defy age and expectations. Remarkably, Germany is one of the few major footballing nations against whom Ronaldo has yet to secure a win.
 
The veteran striker, who recently completed a demanding season with Al Nassr without winning a trophy, still managed an impressive individual record, netting 35 goals in 41 matches. His form has earned him continued trust from the national team setup.
 
Despite being 40 years old, Ronaldo remains a vital part of Portugal’s plans. After training intensely with the squad, he is widely tipped to start tonight’s game. With his leadership and experience, Ronaldo will be determined to help Portugal reach the final and edge closer to another piece of silverware.

Topics : Football News Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal national football team Germany

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

