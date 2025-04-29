Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Klopp congratulates Liverpool on 20th title; 'Positive' about team's future

Klopp congratulates Liverpool on 20th title; 'Positive' about team's future

Ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has congratulated his former team on winning a record-equaling 20th English league title and suggested the era of success for the Reds is not over yet.

Klopp

Klopp

AP Liverpool
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has congratulated his former team on winning a record-equaling 20th English league title and suggested the era of success for the Reds is not over yet.

Klopp led Liverpool to a full set of trophies in more than eight years in charge, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Super grateful for the past, super, super happy about the present, extremely positive about the future! Klopp said in an Instagram post.

Congratulations - YNWA," he added, referencing the team anthem You'll Never Walk Alone.

 

Klopp left the club a year ago.

Arne Slot, who led the team to the title in his first year in charge, paid tribute to his predecessor by singing Klopp's name to fans after the final whistle of the 5-1 rout of Tottenham on Sunday that confirmed the league victory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rudiger

Real Madrid defender Rudiger to miss the rest of the season after surgery

Arsenal vs PSG

How have Arsenal and PSG fared against each other in head-to-head records?

Enrique vs Arteta

Enrique vs Arteta: Mentor and pupil clash in Champions League semifinal

Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid's Rudiger scolded over ice incident in Copa del Rey final

Donnarumma

UCL 2025 S/F: Arsenal aiming to exploit Donnarumma's high-ball weakness

Topics : Football News Liverpool Football Club

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon