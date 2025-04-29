Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Real Madrid's Rudiger scolded over ice incident in Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid's Rudiger scolded over ice incident in Copa del Rey final

Rudiger shouted at the referee and seemed to throw a small bag of ice during extra time in Madrid's 3-2 loss to Barcelona on Saturday

Antonio Rudiger

AP Berlin
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Antonio Rudiger needs to show class and respect for others, German national team sporting director Rudi Vller has said, after the defender appeared to throw ice toward the referee during Real Madrid's Copa del Rey loss to Barcelona.

Rudiger shouted at the referee and seemed to throw a small bag of ice during extra time in Madrid's 3-2 loss to Barcelona on Saturday.  ALSO READ: Champions League 2025 SF: Arsenal vs PSG live streaming & match time IST

Rudiger has since apologized for his behavior but the incident prompted former Germany player Dietmar Hamann to call Sunday for the defender to be left out of Germany's squad for the Nations League final four in June.

 

You can't do that. And especially not as a player for the German national team. He needs to change that and he knows that himself, his public reaction shows that, Vller told the dpa news agency in comments published Monday. Toni is a classy player, but as a player for the German national team he also needs to display class in his behavior. He rightly demands respect for himself (and) he needs to show this same respect to others without exception.

Vller's comments did not address whether Rudiger's conduct could have any impact on national team selection. He added he didn't want Rudiger to tone down his emotional approach to the game.

Toni is an excellent soccer player and a very emotional guy, a fighter on the field, Vller said. And he should stay that way.

Germany plays Portugal in the Nations League semifinals in Munich on June 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

