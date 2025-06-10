Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Manchester City signs two more coaches as Guardiola's backroom staff

Manchester City signs two more coaches as Guardiola's backroom staff

Pepijn Lijnders, who was the long-time No. 2 to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, will take over as City's assistant manager

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager celebrates with the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 trophy. Photo: Twitter

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager. Photo: Twitter

AP Manchester
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two coaches who have been key to Liverpool's success in recent years joined Pep Guardiola's backroom staff at Manchester City on Tuesday.

Pepijn Lijnders, who was the long-time No. 2 to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, will take over as City's assistant manager. The Dutchman left Liverpool and spent the first half of last season as head coach at Salzburg before getting fired.

James French comes directly from Liverpool to City as its new set-piece coach, ending his 13-year stay at Anfield during which time he worked as the opposition analyst.

Pepijn and James have each amassed huge experience working in their individual roles over the past few years," said Hugo Viana, City's new director of football.

 

Their talent, application, work ethic and all-round commitment are totally aligned with the values that underpin how Pep wants football to be played."  Lijnders and French will join City ahead of the Club World Cup starting on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

FIFA opts not to ban Israel

U.S host cities brace for uncertainty ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Luciano Spalletti

Spalletti bows out in style as Italy win last World Cup qualifier

Sunil Chhetri, chhetri, sunil, indian football team

Coach Manolo optimistic on eve of India's AFC Asian Cup qualifier tie

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski to no longer play for Poland with coach Michal Probierz

Chelsea

Chelsea FC sign French defender Mamadou Sarr from sister club Strasbourg

Topics : Manchester City Liverpool Football Club

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon