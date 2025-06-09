Monday, June 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Robert Lewandowski to no longer play for Poland with coach Michal Probierz

Probierz subsequently named Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski as the new captain.

AP Warsaw (Poland)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Robert Lewandowski will no longer play for Poland while Michal Probierz remains head coach, the Barcelona striker said.

The 36-year-old Poland captain, who has played a record 158 games for his country and is the leading scorer with 85 goals, cited tiredness from a La Liga title-winning season with Barcelona for pulling out of last Friday's 2-0 friendly win over Moldova and Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Finland.

Probierz subsequently named Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski as the new captain.

The Polish soccer association said: Piotr Zielinski has been named the new captain of the national team by head coach Michal Probierz. The coach personally informed Robert Lewandowski, the entire team and the coaching staff of his decision.

 

Lewandowski replied with a post on X: Taking into account the circumstances and the loss of trust in the head coach of the Polish national team, I have decided to step down from playing for the national team for as long as he remains in charge. I hope I will still have the chance to play again for the best fans in the world.

Lewandowski suffered an injury to his left thigh on April 19 in a La Liga match against Celta Vigo and was sidelined for two weeks. He missed four games, including a thrilling 3-3 Champions League semifinal first leg against Inter in Barcelona.

He recovered in time for the second leg and was used as substitute in a 4-3 defeat that sent Inter to the final.

Poland leads World Cup Group G qualifying with two wins from two games.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

