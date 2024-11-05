Business Standard
Neymar suffers another injury in 2nd game back from ACL tear for Al Hilal

The Brazilian has only recently recovered from a torn ACL and came off the bench in Riyadh after 58 minutes. However, the 32-year-old forward had to come off with three minutes remaining in the game.

Brazil's Neymar holds the second place medal during the award ceremony for the Copa America at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Brazil lost 0-1 against Argentina. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Riyadh
Neymar picked up another injury in just his second game since returning from a 12-month absence as Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal defeated Esteghlal of Iran 3-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Brazilian has only recently recovered from a torn ACL and came off the bench in Riyadh after 58 minutes. However, the 32 year-old forward had to come off with three minutes remaining, having seemed to pull up after stretching his leg out for the ball in the penalty area.

Neymar has time to recover before his next game, however, as he is not registered for the team's matches in the Saudi Pro League and the next fixture in the AFC competition is on Nov. 25.

 

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a hat trick for Al-Hilal, the four-time Asian champion which has now won all four games in the group stage.

All three goals from the Serbian came from close range. He opened the scoring after 15 minutes, added a second just after the half-hour mark and then completed his hat trick with 16 minutes remaining.

Al-Hilal remains top of the 12-team group, where the top eight will advance to the Round of 16. It is above Saudi Arabian rival Al-Ahli on goal difference after the team from Jeddah thrashed Al-Shorta of Iraq 5-1 with former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino scoring twice in the first half.

Earlier, Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates drew 1-1 with Qatar's Al-Sadd and the game between Persepolis of Iran and Al-Gharafa of Qatar ended in the same scoreline.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

