Premier League preview: Arsenal face tough Test against Newcastle United

In the last five games between the Gunners and the Toon, it has been a neck-and-neck battle, with both sides winning 2 matches each. One game ended in a draw.

Premier League 2024-25

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Arsenal face another challenging task as they travel to Newcastle, hoping to get back to winning ways after a hard-fought draw against Liverpool last time. Mikel Arteta's men are currently in 3rd position. Newcastle have often proved challenging for opponents, as Eddie Howe’s men will be looking to secure 3 points with home support in their favour.
 
Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Head-to-head (last 5 games)
 
Newcastle team news
 
 
Anthony Gordon, sidelined by injury during last weekend’s trip to Stamford Bridge, returned to start against the Blues on Wednesday evening, playing 73 minutes. Lewis Miley also made his comeback from a long-term injury, appearing in the closing stages of the win.
 
Arsenal team news

Gabriel was a key concern following Liverpool’s visit to north London last weekend, as he had to be taken off due to a knee issue. However, Arteta has stated that Gabriel’s condition is "much better than expected," indicating he may be available for the weekend.
 
Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Players to watch out for
 
While Newcastle will look to their front three of Gordon, Isak, and Barnes, Arsenal will depend on Saka and Havertz to guide them to another league victory.
 
Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Predicted playing 11
 
Newcastle playing 11 (probable): Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Gordon, Isak, Barnes.
 
Arsenal playing 11 (probable): Raya; Partey, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli; Havertz.
 
Newcastle United vs Arsenal live match time, streaming, and telecast details
 
When will Newcastle United vs Arsenal be played in the Premier League 2024? 
The match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be played on Saturday, November 2.
 
What time will Newcastle United vs Arsenal start in India?  
The match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will start at 6:30 PM IST.
 
Which channel will show the live telecast of Newcastle United vs Arsenal in India?
The live telecast of the match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Newcastle United vs Arsenal in India? 
The live streaming of the match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Topics : English Premier League football

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

