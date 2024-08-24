Premier League 2024-25 LIVE UPDATES: BHA vs MUN underway, MCI and ARS will be in action soon

The second week of the Premier League 2024-25 season is here, with Manchester United taking on Brighton in the first game. United, who started week one with a 1-0 win over Brighton, will look to continue their successful campaign on Saturday, August 24, at 5:00 PM IST.

Apart from Manchester United vs Brighton, two more big clashes are scheduled for Saturday. The defending champions, Manchester City, will host newly promoted Ipswich Town at Etihad Stadium from 7:30 PM IST, while Arsenal will visit Aston Villa at 10:00 PM IST.

Five of the six teams—Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Brighton, and Aston Villa—will be looking to continue their winning streak in the new season, as they were all victorious in their first match of the season. Ipswich Town will be hoping to get their first points of the season when they visit the home turf of the defending champions.

When will BHA vs MUN begin on August 24 in India?

The match between Manchester United and Brighton will start at 5:00 PM IST.

When will MCI vs IPS begin on August 24 in India?

The match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town will start at 7:30 PM IST.

When will AVL vs ARS begin on August 24 in India?

The match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Premier League 2024-25 second-week matches in India?

The live telecast of the second-week Premier League 2024-25 season matches will be available on Star Sports Networks in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Premier League 2024-25 second-week matches in India?

The second-week Premier League 2024-25 season matches will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.