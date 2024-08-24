Premier League 2024-25 LIVE UPDATES: BHA vs MUN underway, MCI and ARS will be in action soon
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: On Saturday, defending champions, Manchester City will take on Ipswich Town. Manchester United vs Brighton underway. Check all live updates here
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The second week of the Premier League 2024-25 season is here, with Manchester United taking on Brighton in the first game. United, who started week one with a 1-0 win over Brighton, will look to continue their successful campaign on Saturday, August 24, at 5:00 PM IST.
Apart from Manchester United vs Brighton, two more big clashes are scheduled for Saturday. The defending champions, Manchester City, will host newly promoted Ipswich Town at Etihad Stadium from 7:30 PM IST, while Arsenal will visit Aston Villa at 10:00 PM IST.
Five of the six teams—Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Brighton, and Aston Villa—will be looking to continue their winning streak in the new season, as they were all victorious in their first match of the season. Ipswich Town will be hoping to get their first points of the season when they visit the home turf of the defending champions.
When will BHA vs MUN begin on August 24 in India?
The match between Manchester United and Brighton will start at 5:00 PM IST.
When will MCI vs IPS begin on August 24 in India?
The match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town will start at 7:30 PM IST.
When will AVL vs ARS begin on August 24 in India?
The match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will start at 10:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Premier League 2024-25 second-week matches in India?
The live telecast of the second-week Premier League 2024-25 season matches will be available on Star Sports Networks in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Premier League 2024-25 second-week matches in India?
The second-week Premier League 2024-25 season matches will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.
4:57 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES, Week 2: BHA vs MUN underway
Players are taking the feild as the match between Manchester United and Brighton is now underway.
4:50 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES, Week 2: BHA vs MUN: Player to look out for
In the match between United and Brighton, Brazillian Casemiro will be the one player to look out for as he was one of the biggest reason United did not conceed any goal in thier first match. Can he repeat his performance?
4:40 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES, Week 2: Who will drop points today?
Manchester United and Brighton have both won thier first game and will be intersing to see who can avoid dropping points on Saturday.
4:30 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES, Week 2: City and Arsenal rivalary
Manchester City and Arsenal will be continuing thier rivalry in premier legaue as the formed edged past the later in the last moments twice in last two seasons to win the Premier League title.
4:22 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES, Week 2: BHA vs MUN- Starting XI
BHA XI: Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Hinshelwood, Milner, Gilmour, Minteh, Joao Pedro, Mitoma, Welbeck
MUN XI: Onana, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Mount, Rashford, Fernandes
4:10 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES, Week 2: Manchester United to play the opener once again
Just like week 1, Erik Ten Hag's Machester United will once again start the week 2 actions when they take on Brighton at 5 PM IST.
4:00 PM
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES, Week 2: The second week action begins
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 matches. On Saturday, August 24, three big teams will be taking field. United will go up against Brighton first at 5:00 PM IST, City will then take on Ipswich at 7:30 PM IST and finally Arsenal will lock horns with Aston Villa at 10 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates from these three matches here.
First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 4:00 PM IST