Premier League: Man City's Pep Guardiola undergoes emergency back surgery

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has undergone emergency surgery on a back problem and isn't expected to take charge of the English Premier League champion for another month at least

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager celebrates with the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 trophy. Photo: Twitter

AP Manchester (England)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has undergone emergency surgery on a back problem and isn't expected to take charge of the English Premier League champion for another month at least, the club said on Tuesday.
City said Guardiola has been suffering with severe back pain for some time and decided to have an operation in Barcelona, where he will spend time recovering. The surgery was successful, the club said.
His assistant, Juanma Lillo, will take over Guardiola's duties in the meantime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : English Premier League Manchester City football

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

