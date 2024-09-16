Ronaldo with viral misses Al-Nasser's debut in AFC Champions League Elite

Business Standard
Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian club, said that the Portugal forward wasn't feeling well and was diagnosed with a viral infection

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

AP Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)
Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has a virus and did not travel to Iraq with Al-Nassr for Monday's AFC Champions League Elite debut match at Al-Shorta.
Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian club, said that the Portugal forward wasn't feeling well and was diagnosed with a viral infection," adding that the team physician confirmed he needs to rest.
Playing for Portugal in the Nations League, Ronaldo recently scored against both Croatia and Scotland to take his men's-record tally of international goals to 132.
Ronaldo won five UEFA Champions Leagues but has yet to win a major trophy with Al-Nassr.
 
It's the first edition of the Elite version, which replaced the AFC Champions League as Asia's top club tournament.
Ronaldo's debut in the Elite tournament could now come against Qatari club Al-Rayyan on Sept. 20 in Riyadh.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

