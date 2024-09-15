Premier League: CHE vs BOU breaks league record for bookings in a game

As Chelsea rescued a late 1-0 win against Bournemouth, the Premier League witnessed the most number of yellow cards shown in a game on Saturday, September 14.

Anthony Taylor was in charge of the match and brandished a record 14 yellow cards, including bookings for both teams' managers, Enzo Maresca and Andoni Iraola.

Taylor issued 14 yellow cards for 25 fouls committed by both teams, with many of the bookings resulting from dissent and unsportsmanlike conduct. Bournemouth were awarded a penalty in the first half, which led to a yellow card for Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Both managers were also booked during the closely contested match, though these bookings do not affect the official tally.