Premier League: Arsenal beat local rivals Tottenham Hotspur 1-0

Arsenal took all the three points home as they beat their north London rivals Tottenham 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 15.

Defender Gabriel's powerful header in the 64th minute put the Gunners ahead in the game and made sure that they got the bragging rights in the North London derby.

It was a closely fought first half on the day which saw the referee take out his yellow cards 7 times due to many fouls and misconduct by both the teams.

The half also saw a coming together of Arsenal's Jurien Timber and Spurs' Pedro Porro which eventually had players in a heated exchange on the pitch.