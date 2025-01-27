Business Standard

Ruben Amorim prefers 63-year-old GK coach over Rashford for Man United

Out-of-favor Rashford has not played for his hometown club since December 12 and seems firmly out in the cold under the new United manager

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

AP Manchester
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Ruben Amorim says he would rather have Manchester United's goalkeeper coach in his squad than Marcus Rashford after appearing to question the 27-year-old's commitment to the club.

Out-of-favor Rashford has not played for his hometown club since Dec. 12 and seems firmly out in the cold under the United manager after again not making the squad for the 1-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League.

Amorim went as far as saying that 63-year-old goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital is more likely to gain minutes than the England forward.

It's always the same reason (why Rashford is not playing), Amorim said Sunday on the eve of his 40th birthday. The reason is the training, what I think a footballer should do in training, in life and every day. If things don't change, I will not change.

 

It's the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum and the right things then we can use every player.

Today on the bench we missed a bit of pace to change the game but I prefer it like this, I will put (in) Vital before I put (in) a player who doesn't give the maximum every day, so I will not change in that department.

Rashford, who campaigned against child poverty during the COVID pandemic, posted Congratulations on the win lads on social media.

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

