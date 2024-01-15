Sensex (    %)
                        
Santosh Trophy final round to begin on February 21

Hosts Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Meghalaya have earned direct entries in the 12-team tournament which will conclude on March 9

Kerala to face West Bengal in the Hero 75th NFC for Santosh Trophy Final. Photo: @IndianFootball

Santosh Trophy. Photo: @IndianFootball

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 12:06 AM IST

The final round of the National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy will begin on February 21 in Itanagar and all the matches will be played at Golden Jubilee stadium, the AIFF announced on Sunday.
Hosts Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Meghalaya have earned direct entries in the 12-team tournament which will conclude on March 9.
The other teams in the fray are Goa, Delhi, Manipur, Assam, Services, Maharashtra, Kerala, Mizoram and Railways.
Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Goa, Assam, Services and Kerala have been clubbed in Group A.
The Group B consists of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Manipur, Mizoram and Railways

Topics : football Indian football Indian sports

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 12:06 AM IST

