Top 20 football transfers in 2024 and all-time highest transfer fees

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
As club football returns in August, another season of non-stop action begins worldwide. Teams are revamping their squads by bringing in and pushing out players to meet their priorities. Ahead of the demanding football calendar, let's look at some of the biggest transfers that have taken place in this summer transfer window so far.

With the summer transfer window deadline on August 30, teams will continue seeking deals until the last minute to finalise a strong set of players for the upcoming season.

Biggest transfer of the summer window 

The most anticipated transfer since last year was PSG star Kylian Mbappe moving to the Spanish capital. Mbappe's sensational transfer to the Spanish champions, Real Madrid, has significantly bolstered their squad.
Their attack now features world-class players such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Endrick, and now Mbappe. With just days left before the transfer window closes, it will be interesting to see how teams plan to conclude their spending sprees. Be prepared to witness some surprising deadline-day moves as well.

Top 20 football transfers in 2024 summer
Player Name From To Transfer fee
Kylian Mbappe PSG Real Madrid free
Julian Alvarez Man City Atletico Madrid 75m Euros
Douglas Luiz Aston Villa Juventus 51.50m Euros
Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur 64.3m Euros
Leny Yoro Lille Manchester United 62m Euros
Pedro Neto Wolves Chelsea 60m Euros
Moussa Diaby Aston Villa Al Ittihad 60m Euros
Dani Olmo RB Leipzig FC Barcelona 55m Euros
Endrick Palmeiras Real Madrid 47m Euros
Joao Neves Benfica PSG 59.92m Euros
Amadou Onana Everton Aston Villa 59.35m Euros
Michael Olise Crystal Palace Bayern Munich 53m Euros
Joao Palhinha Fulham Bayern Munich 51m Euros
Joshua Zirkzee Bologna Manchester United 42.5m Euros
Savinho Troyes Manchester City 25m Euros
Max Kilman Wolves West Ham 47.5m Euros
Riccardo Calafiori Bologna Arsenal FC 45m Euros
Ian Maatsen Chelsea FC Aston Villa 44.5m Euros
Archie Gray Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur 41.25m Euros


Most expensive football transfers of all-time
Player From To Transfer fee
Neymar Jr FC Barcelona PSG Rs 1,776 Cr
Kylian Mbappe AS Monaco PSG Rs 1,440 Cr
Philippe Coutinho Liverpool FC Barcelona Rs 1,080 Cr
Ousmane Dembele Borussia Dortmund FC Barcelona Rs 1,080 Cr
Joao Felix Benfica Atletico Madrid Rs1018 Cr
Enzo Fernandez Benfica Chelsea Rs 968 Cr
Eden hazard Chelsea Real Madrid Rs 966 Cr
Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid FC Barcelona Rs 960 Cr
Jack Grealish Aston Villa Man City Rs 940 Cr
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Juventus Rs 936 Cr

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

