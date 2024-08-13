Top 20 football transfers in 2024 and all-time highest transfer fees

As club football returns in August, another season of non-stop action begins worldwide. Teams are revamping their squads by bringing in and pushing out players to meet their priorities. Ahead of the demanding football calendar, let's look at some of the biggest transfers that have taken place in this summer transfer window so far.
With the summer transfer window deadline on August 30, teams will continue seeking deals until the last minute to finalise a strong set of players for the upcoming season.
Biggest transfer of the summer window
The most anticipated transfer since last year was PSG star Kylian Mbappe moving to the Spanish capital. Mbappe's sensational transfer to the Spanish champions, Real Madrid, has significantly bolstered their squad.
The most anticipated transfer since last year was PSG star Kylian Mbappe moving to the Spanish capital. Mbappe's sensational transfer to the Spanish champions, Real Madrid, has significantly bolstered their squad.
Their attack now features world-class players such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Endrick, and now Mbappe. With just days left before the transfer window closes, it will be interesting to see how teams plan to conclude their spending sprees. Be prepared to witness some surprising deadline-day moves as well.
|Top 20 football transfers in 2024 summer
|Player Name
|From
|To
|Transfer fee
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|Real Madrid
|free
|Julian Alvarez
|Man City
|Atletico Madrid
|75m Euros
|Douglas Luiz
|Aston Villa
|Juventus
|51.50m Euros
|Dominic Solanke
|Bournemouth
|Tottenham Hotspur
|64.3m Euros
|Leny Yoro
|Lille
|Manchester United
|62m Euros
|Pedro Neto
|Wolves
|Chelsea
|60m Euros
|Moussa Diaby
|Aston Villa
|Al Ittihad
|60m Euros
|Dani Olmo
|RB Leipzig
|FC Barcelona
|55m Euros
|Endrick
|Palmeiras
|Real Madrid
|47m Euros
|Joao Neves
|Benfica
|PSG
|59.92m Euros
|Amadou Onana
|Everton
|Aston Villa
|59.35m Euros
|Michael Olise
|Crystal Palace
|Bayern Munich
|53m Euros
|Joao Palhinha
|Fulham
|Bayern Munich
|51m Euros
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Bologna
|Manchester United
|42.5m Euros
|Savinho
|Troyes
|Manchester City
|25m Euros
|Max Kilman
|Wolves
|West Ham
|47.5m Euros
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Bologna
|Arsenal FC
|45m Euros
|Ian Maatsen
|Chelsea FC
|Aston Villa
|44.5m Euros
|Archie Gray
|Leeds United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|41.25m Euros
|Most expensive football transfers of all-time
|Player
|From
|To
|Transfer fee
|Neymar Jr
|FC Barcelona
|PSG
|Rs 1,776 Cr
|Kylian Mbappe
|AS Monaco
|PSG
|Rs 1,440 Cr
|Philippe Coutinho
|Liverpool
|FC Barcelona
|Rs 1,080 Cr
|Ousmane Dembele
|Borussia Dortmund
|FC Barcelona
|Rs 1,080 Cr
|Joao Felix
|Benfica
|Atletico Madrid
|Rs1018 Cr
|Enzo Fernandez
|Benfica
|Chelsea
|Rs 968 Cr
|Eden hazard
|Chelsea
|Real Madrid
|Rs 966 Cr
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid
|FC Barcelona
|Rs 960 Cr
|Jack Grealish
|Aston Villa
|Man City
|Rs 940 Cr
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|Juventus
|Rs 936 Cr