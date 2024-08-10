FA Community Shield winners list; Which team has won it the most?

Manchester United and Manchester City are playing this year's FA Community Shield which will be a replay of the FA Cup final last year at the iconic Wembley Stadium.
The competition is played between the winner of last year's FA Cup and the Premier League champions.
Manchester City, who came into the FA Cup 2024 final as favourites, were beaten by their local rivals in fiesty encounter. An Erik ten Hagg masterclass prevented City from winning back-to-back titles.
The match won't feature a proper squad from both the sides but will definitely be a high octane clash between two rivals. It will be United's record-extending 22nd community shield victory if they win on the day while Man City are playing for their 7th shield today.
Who has won most Community Shields?
As of now, it is the Red Devils who have the most FA Community Shields which isn't a shock considering United's history in the Premier League and the FA Cup in english football.
1. Manchester United - 21 titles
2. Arsenal - 17 titles
3. Liverpool - 16 titles
4. Everton - 9 titles
5. Tottenham - 7 titles
6. Manchester City - 6 titles
=7. Chelsea - 4 titles
=7. English Professionals XI - 4 titles
=7. Wolves - 4 titles
What is the biggest win in the FA Community Shield history?
The biggest win the Community Shield came back in 1913 when the English professional XI registered a 7-2 victory against the English Amateurs XI.
How many FA Community Shields has Manchester City won?
Manchester City have won FA Community Shield six times
What does FA Community Shield winner get?
The FA Comunity Shield winner gets the season's first piece of silverware in the form of a shield.
|FA Community Shield winners list
|Year
|Winner
|2023
|Arsenal FC
|2022
|Liverpool FC
|2021
|Leicester City
|2020
|Arsenal FC
|2019
|Manchester City
|2018
|Manchester City
|2017
|Arsenal FC
|2016
|Manchester United
|2015
|Arsenal FC
|2014
|Arsenal FC
|2013
|Manchester United
|2012
|Manchester City
|2011
|Manchester United
|2010
|Manchester United
|2009
|Chelsea FC
|2008
|Manchester United
|2007
|Manchester United
|2006
|Liverpool FC
|2005
|Chelsea FC
|2004
|Arsenal FC
|2003
|Manchester United
|2002
|Arsenal FC
|2001
|Liverpool FC
|2000
|Chelsea FC
|1999
|Arsenal FC
|1998
|Arsenal FC
|1997
|Manchester United
|1996
|Manchester United
|1995
|Everton FC
|1994
|Manchester United
|1993
|Manchester United
|1992
|Leeds United
|1991
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1991
|Arsenal FC
|1990
|Manchester United
|1990
|Liverpool FC
|1989
|Liverpool FC
|1988
|Liverpool FC
|1987
|Everton FC
|1986
|Liverpool FC
|1986
|Everton FC
|1985
|Everton FC
|1984
|Everton FC
|1983
|Manchester United
|1982
|Liverpool FC
|1981
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1981
|Aston Villa
|1980
|Liverpool FC
|1979
|Liverpool FC
|1978
|Nottingham Forest
|1977
|Liverpool FC
|1977
|Manchester United
|1976
|Liverpool FC
|1975
|Derby County
|1974
|Liverpool FC
|1973
|Burnley FC
|1972
|Manchester City
|1971
|Leicester City
|1970
|Everton FC
|1969
|Leeds United
|1968
|Manchester City
|1967
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1967
|Manchester United
|1966
|Liverpool FC
|1965
|Liverpool FC
|1965
|Manchester United
|1964
|Liverpool FC
|1964
|West Ham United
|1963
|Everton FC
|1962
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1961
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1960
|Burnley FC
|1960
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1959
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1958
|Bolton Wanderers
|1957
|Manchester United
|1956
|Manchester United
|1955
|Chelsea FC
|1954
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1954
|West Bromwich Albion
|1953
|Arsenal FC
|1952
|Manchester United
|1951
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1950
|England
|1949
|Portsmouth FC
|1949
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1948
|Arsenal FC
|1938
|Arsenal FC
|1937
|Manchester City
|1936
|Sunderland AFC
|1935
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1934
|Arsenal FC
|1933
|Arsenal FC
|1932
|Everton FC
|1931
|Arsenal FC
|1930
|Arsenal FC
|1929
|Professionals
|1928
|Everton FC
|1927
|Cardiff City
|1926
|Amateurs
|1925
|Amateurs