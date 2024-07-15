Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Spain's birthday boy Lamine Yamal wins Euro 2024 & best young player award

Yamal earned it mostly while he was still 16, but he crowned his contribution to Spain's success by setting up Nico Williams' opening goal in a 2-1 win over England in the final

Lamine Yamal, Spain

Yamal became the youngest player to appear at the European Championship, the youngest to score in the tournament, and the youngest to play in a final. Photo: X

AP Berlin
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Spain's teenage phenom Lamine Yamal won the European Championship and the tournament's best young player award just a day after he turned 17.
Yamal earned it mostly while he was still 16, but he crowned his contribution to Spain's success by setting up Nico Williams' opening goal in a 2-1 win over England in the final on Sunday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"This is the best (birthday) gift I could have asked for. It's a dream come true," Yamal said.
"It got tough when they tied the score, but I don't know what this team is made of because we always fight back," he said.
England substitute Cole Palmer had equalized for England, but Mikel Oyarzabal clinched Spain's win in the 86th.
 
Yamal set up Williams to score in the 47th by drifting inside Luke Shaw and playing the ball across to the left for the Athletic Bilbao winger to hit first time inside the far post. Yamal also brought two good saves from England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
"Lamine is incredible, as you've all seen during this tournament," Williams said.
"The sky's the limit for him. As well as being a good player, he's also a great person," he said.
Yamal became the youngest player to appear at the European Championship, the youngest to score in the tournament, and the youngest to play in a final.
Yamal plays for Barcelona, following in the footsteps of his idol, Lionel Messi, after coming through the club's famed La Masia training academy. He's also the youngest goalscorer in the Spanish league.
He finished with four assists and one goal in his debut European Championship.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Euro Cup, Football, Spain vs England

Euro 2024 Final: How Spain versus England stacks up beyond the football

Euro Cup, Football, Spain vs England

Euro 2024 Final: Spain, England clash more than just a football game

Euro 2024

Euro Cup 2024 semifinal highlights: Spain beats France 2-1, reaches final

Rodri, Rodrigo Hernández, Rodrigo, Hernández

Euro 2024: Rodri calls for more protection for players after Pedri's injury

Euro Cup 2024 QF Spain vs Germany live match (IST), live streaming

Euro 2024: Merino's goal sends Spain to semis after victory over Germany

Topics : Spain football club football lionel messi Messi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon