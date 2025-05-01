Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 08:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UEFA Champions League semi-finals 2nd leg schedule and live streaming

UEFA Champions League semi-finals 2nd leg schedule and live streaming

According to India time, Inter vs Barcelona semifinal second leg take place on May 7 while live time and date for PSG vs Arsenal semis 2nd leg is 12:30 AM IST on May 8

Raphinha, Yamal

Barcelona's Raphinha (R), Yamal. Photo: @ChampionsLeague

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With the first set of semi-final matches done and dusted in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25, we are another step closer to know which two teams will play in the Champions League final at the Allianz Arena on the 31st of May.
 
PSG got the better of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, getting a 1-0 victory courtesy of an early goal by Ousmane Dembele and will be confident going into the home leg with a 1-goal advantage at the Parc des Princes on May 7 at 12:30 AM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).
 
Meanwhile, Barcelona and Inter Milan will begin at square 1 on  May 8 (according to India time) as the first leg of semifinal ended in a 3-3 draw. 
UEFA Champions League semis 2nd leg schedule
Date Match Time (IST)
Wednesday, May 7 Inter Milan vs Barcelona 12:30 AM IST
Thursday, May 8 PSG vs Arsenal 12:30 AM IST
 
 

UEFA Champions League semi-finals 2nd leg live streaming and telecast details

 
When will PSG and Arsenal play their UCL semis 2nd leg match?
 
PSG vs Arsenal UCL semis 2nd leg will be played on May 8 (India time) at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

When will Inter Milan and Barcelona play their UCL semis 2nd leg match?
 
Inter and Barcelona UCL semis 2nd leg will be played on May 7 (India time) at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.
 
What time will both UCL semi-final ties be played on 7th and 8th May, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?
 
Both semi-final ties will be played at 12:30 AM IST on the respective dates.
 
Where will the live telecast of the UCL semi-final 2nd leg be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the UCL semi-final 2nd leg will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the UCL semi-final 2nd leg be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the UCL semi-final 2nd leg will be available on the Sony LIV application and website.

First Published: May 01 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

