Vinicius out of Brazil''s World Cup qualifying matches, Raphinha drafted in

Vinicius Jnior will miss Brazil's first two World Cup qualifying matches next month because of a right hamstring injury.

Brazil's soccer federation confirmed the absence Tuesday after media reported that Real Madrid had estimated that the 23-year-old Vinicius, injured in the team's 1-0 victory at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league, could be sidelined for about a month.

Raphinha was drafted into the Brazil squad for games against Bolivia on Sept. 8 and Peru four days later.

He last played for Brazil's national team during the World Cup in Qatar. The 26-year-old winger has five goals in 16 appearances for the national team.

The matches will be Fernando Diniz's first as head coach of Brazil.

