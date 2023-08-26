Durand Cup: Team effort helps FC Goa beat Chennaiyin FC 4-1 to enter semis

Former champions FC Goa marched into the 132nd Durand Cup football tournament semifinals, defeating Chennaiyin FC 4-1, here on Saturday.

Carl Mchugh (30th), Carlos Martinez (37th), Noah Sadoui (90+1st) and Victor Rodriguez (90+3d) were the goalscorers for the Goan side.

Bikash Yumnam opened the scoring for Chennaiyin in the fifth minute when he found the net from a corner.

The Gaurs responded with fervour, with Martinez hitting the bar and Udanta missing an opportunity.

They equalised after 30 minutes when Udanta's cross was headed back by Noah and converted by new signing Mchugh.

Also Read Durand Cup 2023: Details of teams, venues, live-streaming, and more Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India Durand Cup 2023: Mumbai City FC eye winning start against Mohammedan SC Durand Cup: Quarterfinal berths confirmed, Mohun Bagan face Mumbai City FC India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up Spain's Luis Rubiales-Jenni Hermoso case: Everything you need to know Mohamed Salah not for sale as Saudi Arabia speculation swirls: Klopp Long injury list won't push Chelsea to reintegrate Romelu Lukaku into squad FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer president Rubiales for his conduct Trouble for Karim Benzema: Not fitting into tactics says Al-Ittihad manager

Dheeraj made crucial saves to thwart Chennaiyin's Ayush Sangwan's efforts.

In the added time, Noah brought up his fifth goal of the tournament.

Mchugh turned provider, finding Noah's run inside the box, who brought it down beautifully to nail it past Samik with a shot on the turn.

The CFC custodian was then beaten for a fourth time, when Boris laid it on to Victor's path a couple of minutes later.

The substitute took a brilliant first touch to leave his marker behind and blasted a left-footer into the left top corner of the Chennaiyin net.