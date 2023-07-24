The raging debate over the best footballer, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, has divided football fans for years. And now tennis legend Rafael Nadal dropped a verdict on the decade-old Messi vs Ronaldo debate. Nadal is currently on vacation in Greece after missing majority of tennis in 2023. During his vacation, Nadal met some young fans and agreed to take a photo with them. However, he was encountered with an unexpected question, who is the better footballer, Messi or Ronaldo.'Messi and Ronaldo have crossed paths with Nadal during their stints at FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. And many would have expected a diplomatic evasion, but Nadal came up with a candid response, "Messi is better, but I am a Real Madrid fan."Rafa Nadal: “Messi or Ronaldo? Messi is better, but I’m a Real Madrid fan.”pic.twitter.com/0n4bfmjWKY— All About Argentina (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 23, 2023Nadal fitness updateNadal has been spending quality with his family after announcing that he would not play any competitive tennis in 2023 ahead of the French Open tournament early this year. Nadal is expected to have his last dance at a tennis court in 2024 and will look to add a few more grand slam titles to his 22 Slams. Messi vs RonaldoThe Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry and the debate over who is the best were at epitome when the two star footballers played in the Spanish league, La Liga.Messi football recordsChampions League title: 2009, 2011, 2015 with BarcelonaClub goals: Over 700 goalsLionel Messi's other Uefa Champions League recordsMost group stage goals: 80 (71 for Barcelona)Most round of 16 goals: 29Most Champions League goals for one club: 120 (Barcelona)Most successive seasons scoring in Uefa Champions League: 18Messi's LaLiga recordsMost LaLiga goals: 474Most LaLiga goals in a single season: 50 (2011/12)Most LaLiga hat-tricks: 36Most LaLiga titles won by foreign player: 10Messi's individual honoursMost Ballon d'Or awards: 7Most ESM Golden Shoes: 6Messi's international recordsMost caps for Argentina: 174Most goals for Argentina: 102Messi is the youngest Argentinian footballer (18 years 357 days) to score at FIFA World CupHe is the first player to score in four different World Cup tournaments for ArgentinaHe has most individual World Cup appearances: 26Most Argentina World Cup goals: 13He is the only player to score in World Cup group stage, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finalRonaldo football recordsRonaldo is the first man to win the Uefa Champions League on five occasions. Most Uefa club competition appearances: 197Most Uefa club competition goals: 145Most Champions League goals: 140Most goals in a Champions League season: 17 (2013/14)Most goals in Champions League knockout stages: 67Champions League top scorer: 2007/08, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18Most Champions League appearances: 183Most Champions League final wins: 5Ronaldo is the only player to score in three Champions League finalsOne of only two players to score in all six games in a Champions League groupRoanldo is the only player in Uefa history to score in 11 straight Champions League gamesMost UEFA Club Footballer/Best Player/Men's Player awards: 4 (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017)