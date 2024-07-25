Business Standard
Paris Olympics: Murray withdraws from men's singles, to focus on doubles

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Andy Murray pulled out of singles competition at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. Although he will feature in the doubles competition with Dan Evans.

Andy Murray, of Britain, smiles as he holds up his gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 4:45 PM IST



Two-time Olympic tennis gold medalist Andy Murray pulled out of singles at the Paris Games on Thursday and will only compete in doubles with Dan Evans.
Murray, a 37-year-old from Britain, said these Olympics will be the final event of his career.
He's dealt with a series of injuries, including a hip replacement in 2019, and most recently needed surgery last month to remove a cyst from his spine.
Murray pulled out of singles at Wimbledon this month and played one match in doubles alongside his older brother, Jamie.
"I've take the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan. Our practice has been great and we're playing well together, Murray said Thursday.
Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time.

His withdrawal announcement came shortly before the draw for the Olympic tennis tournament. The play begins on Saturday.
Murray won singles gold medals in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, making him the only tennis player with two golds.

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

