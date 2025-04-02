Coventry rise as IOC's first woman prez is a giant leap for womankind

Kirsty Coventry calls Greece her “good luck charm”. At the 2004 Athens Olympics, she became the first Zimbabwean to clinch gold in swimming.

On March 21, at Costa Navarino, an idyllic Greek beachside resort town, Coventry smashed the glass ceiling of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to be elected the first woman and the first African president in the federation’s 130-year history.

Hours after her ascension, Coventry, 41, found herself facing inquisitive reporters, who probed her on how she would handle US President Donald Trump in her new role.

“I have been dealing with difficult men in high positions since