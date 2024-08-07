Gold medals, confiscated signs and 'X' feuds: Taiwan's wild Paris Olympics

The Olympics have always been a politically sensitive issue for Taiwan, and this year’s Paris Games have been no exception. The 2024 Paris Olympics have stirred controversies, with the most unexpected involving Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting. Competing in the women’s 57-kilogram division, Lin found herself at the centre of a social media storm when British author JK Rowling targeted her in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Rowling, known for her outspoken views against transgender rights, criticised the participation of athletes assigned ‘male’ at birth in women’s boxing, though she did not name Lin directly. The post referenced an article that falsely claimed Lin and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif had been cleared to compete despite alleged male traits, which Rowling called ‘insanity’.

The controversy surrounding Lin is based on claims that Lin has always identified as female and has consistently competed in international boxing events, including the 2018 and 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, without any reported issues. Moreover, transgender athletes were only allowed to compete in national sporting competitions in Taiwan in 2023, making the allegations against Lin baseless. Her national ID number, which begins with a ‘2’, further confirms her female identity, as this designation is used for female citizens in Taiwan.

The rumours about Lin’s gender stem from her disqualification from the 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships, alongside Khelif. The International Boxing Association (IBA), which organised the event, has been criticised for its lack of transparency regarding the tests used for the disqualification. The IBA president, Umar Kremlev, claimed in Russian state media that the tests showed both Lin and Khelif had XY chromosomes, but the IBA has refused to disclose any details, citing confidentiality. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) criticised the IBA’s actions at the time and has since supported Lin against the recent allegations.

The IOC’s support for Lin comes amidst its ongoing conflict with the IBA. The IOC suspended its recognition of the IBA as the representative body for international boxing in 2019 and fully stripped it of its status in 2023, a rare move against an international sports organisation. The IOC’s concerns included allegations of match manipulation and financial irregularities, particularly under Kremlev’s leadership, which has been closely tied to Russian state interests. Kremlev, a businessman with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been accused of using his position to further Russia’s influence in the sport, with Gazprom, the state-run energy giant, becoming the sole financial sponsor of the IBA.

Back in Taiwan, Lin has received widespread support from across the political spectrum. Former President Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and New Taipei mayor Hou Yu-ih, the Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate, have both expressed their support for Lin, a native of New Taipei. Lin’s success in advancing to the semi-finals, guaranteeing her at least a bronze medal, has only heightened national pride in her achievements.

However, Lin’s case is just one of several controversies involving Taiwan at the Paris Olympics. Taiwan, which competes under the name “Chinese Taipei” due to its lack of United Nations membership, has long faced challenges over its national identity at international sporting events. The use of a special Olympic flag and a ‘flag anthem’ instead of the national anthem has been a point of contention, particularly for pro-sovereignty groups advocating for Taiwanese independence.

During the Paris Olympics, incidents of Taiwanese spectators having their signs confiscated have further inflamed tensions. The most notable incident involved a Taiwanese fan whose ‘Go Taiwan’ banner was forcibly taken by a man believed to be a Chinese national.



During yesterday’s Olympic badminton match, a Taiwanese fan held a paper sign with words in Chinese "Go Taiwan go" a Chinese snatched the sign. Frustration of China visible During yesterday’s Olympic badminton match, a Taiwanese fan held a paper sign with words in Chinese "Go Taiwan go" a Chinese snatched the sign. Frustration of China visible pic.twitter.com/a3vdLOfdOv August 3, 2024



Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the act as violence, and the Taiwanese representative office in France vowed to file a formal complaint. These incidents, along with others where spectators had items like towels and signs featuring Taiwanese symbols seized, have sparked outrage among the Taiwanese public.

The controversy surrounding Taiwan’s participation in the Olympics reached a peak during the badminton men’s doubles final, where Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin faced off against China’s Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang. As defending gold medallists, Lee and Wang were seen as Taiwan’s last hope for a gold medal in Paris. The match, which lasted a gruelling 76 minutes, ended in victory for Taiwan, sparking celebrations across the island.

Despite the victory, the match was not without its controversies. KMT legislator Weng Hsiao-ling faced criticism for her comments on Chinese social media platform WeChat, where she labelled Lee and Wang as “the pride of the Chinese people”. Her remarks, which suggested a shared identity between Taiwan and China, were met with backlash from those who view Taiwan as distinct from China. This tension is not new; in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, similar controversies arose when Taiwanese athletes were perceived to express their Taiwanese identity, drawing ire from Chinese netizens and leading to sponsorship losses for Taiwanese celebrities.

As the Paris Olympics draw to a close, it remains to be seen if further controversies will arise, especially given the sensitivities surrounding Taiwan’s national identity and its complex relationship with China. What is clear, however, is that Taiwanese athletes like Lin Yu-ting and the badminton duo Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin have captured the world’s attention, not just for their athletic prowess but also for the political undercurrents that their participation brings to the surface.