89.34m - Neeraj Chopra's best throw: Full list of javelin throwers in final

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem also earned an automatic qualification spot for himself by throwing 86.59 metres in his first attempt. He finished with the 4th longest throw in the qualification round.







Kenya's Julius Yego completed the top 5 list in terms of longest throws in the event with his best throw of 85.97m on the day as a total of 12 athletes made their way to the final showdown in Paris. Apart from Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott and the Finnish duo of Oliver Helander and Lassi Etalatalo everyone, each thrower got the automatic qualification spot with a throw of 84m or above.



Neeraj Chopra's brilliant throw today is a sign of good things to come for the final on 8th August as he looks to defend his Olympic crown in Paris. Neeraj is yet to touch that elusive 90m mark and will try his level best to reach that landmark in the final event.



Paris Olympics 2024 Javelin throw final list Position Country Athletes Best throws 1 India Neeraj Chopra 89.34m 2 Grenada Anderson Peters 88.63m 3 Germany Julian Weber 87.76m 4 Pakistan Arshad Nadeem 86.59m 5 Kenya Julius Yego 85.97m 6 Brazil Luiz Mauricio da Silva 85.91m 7 Czech Republic Jakub Vadlejch 85.63m 8 Finland Toni Keranen 85.27m 9 Republic of Moldova Andrian Mardare 84.13m 10 Finland Oliver Helander 83.81m 11 Trinidad and Tobago Keshorn Walcott 83.02m 12 Finland Lassi Etelatalo 82.91m

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra javelin throw final date and live timings (IST), live streaming and telecast

When will Neeraj Chopra's men's Javelin throw final event take place in the Paris Olympics?



Neeraj Chopra's Javelin throw final event will take place on 8th August, 11:45 PM IST



What was the distance of Neeraj Chopra's throw in the qualification event at Paris Olympics 2024?



Neeraj Chopra had an 89.34m throw in his first and final attempt in the qualification event.

Which TV Channels will live telecast Javelin throw final at Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

Sports 18 will live telecast javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024 today.

How to watch the live streaming of Javelin throw event at Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

Jio Cinema will live streamin Neeraj Chopra's Javelin throw event today.