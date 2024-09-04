Business Standard
Harvinder Singh becomes 1st Indian archer to win gold medal at Paralympics

The 33-year-old Indian, who lost to Kevin Mather of the USA in the Tokyo Paralympics semifinals before securing a bronze three years ago

Harvinder

Harvinder | source: X (@NarendraModi)

Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 11:57 PM IST

Tokyo Games bronze-winner Harvinder Singh became the first Indian archer to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, beating Poland's Lukasz Ciszek in a lop-sided final here on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old Indian, who lost to Kevin Mather of the USA in the Tokyo Paralympics semifinals before securing a bronze three years ago, put up a dominant show to knock out Ciszek 6-0 (28-24, 28-27, 29-25).
 
Harvinder, who is pursuing Ph.D in Economics, won five back-to-back matches in a single day, showing neither fatigue nor nerves to etch his name in history and clinch India's second medal in archery here.
 
Both his legs are impaired owing to the side effects of dengue treatment that he underwent as a toddler.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Paralympics Olympic Games archery

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

