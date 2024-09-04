Harvinder Singh becomes 1st Indian archer to win gold medal at Paralympics

Tokyo Games bronze-winner Harvinder Singh became the first Indian archer to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, beating Poland's Lukasz Ciszek in a lop-sided final here on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Indian, who lost to Kevin Mather of the USA in the Tokyo Paralympics semifinals before securing a bronze three years ago, put up a dominant show to knock out Ciszek 6-0 (28-24, 28-27, 29-25).





Congratulations to Harvinder Singh for winning the Gold medal in the Men's Individual Recurve Open at the



His precision, focus and unwavering spirit are outstanding. India is very happy with his accomplishment.… A very special Gold in Para Archery!Congratulations to Harvinder Singh for winning the Gold medal in the Men's Individual Recurve Open at the #Paralympics2024 His precision, focus and unwavering spirit are outstanding. India is very happy with his accomplishment.… pic.twitter.com/CFFl8p7yP2 September 4, 2024

Both his legs are impaired owing to the side effects of dengue treatment that he underwent as a toddler.

Harvinder, who is pursuing Ph.D in Economics, won five back-to-back matches in a single day, showing neither fatigue nor nerves to etch his name in history and clinch India's second medal in archery here.