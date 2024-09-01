Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Paralympics: Para-sprinter Rakshita bows out from women's 1500m T11 race

Paralympics: Para-sprinter Rakshita bows out from women's 1500m T11 race

Rakshita, 23, finished last out of four runners in Heat 3 after clocking a timing of 5:29.92s

Paralympics 2024

Paralympics 2024

Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Rakshita Raju bowed out in the opening round of women's 1500m T11 athletics event at the ongoing Paralympics here on Sunday.
Rakshita, 23, finished last out of four runners in Heat 3 after clocking a timing of 5:29.92s.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The two runners from the three heats qualified for the final.
China's Shanshan He topped Rakshita's heat with a timing of 4:44.66s ahead of Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa, who clocked season best timing of 4:45.25s.
The T11 category is for athletes with visual impairment, which may be entire loss of vision or he or she may be able to perceive light, but have no ability to see the shape of a hand at any distance.
T11 athletes commonly run with guides.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Badminton, shuttlecock

Paralympics: Manisha reaches semifinal, ensures medal; Palak, Mandeep out

Paralympics, Tokyo 2020

Paralympics 2024: Indian para-rowers Narayana, Anita finish eighth overall

Avani Lekhara

Paralympics 2024: Avani, Sidhartha and Devaraddi fail to qualify for final

Paralympics

Paralympics 2024: Ravi Rangoli finishes fifth in F40 shot put finals

Badminton, shuttlecock

Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttlers Palak, Mandeep knocked out of Q/F

Topics : Paralympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon