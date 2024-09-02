If we want big change in sports, we must take big steps: Manu Bhaker

Back from Paris, where she shot her way to Olympic glory, Manu Bhaker heaps praise on coach Jaspal Rana. In a free-wheeling interview with Vishal Menon and Anushka Bhardwaj in New Delhi, Bhaker lays bare her insecurities, and explains why she created a fake social media profile to defend PV Sindhu from trolls. Edited excerpts:



You were the face of India’s Olympic campaign in Paris. With such media attention and so many brand deals, do you feel the weight of expectations?

Expectations have always been a part of my journey. They have been there since my victory in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. I am used to the pressure, but now it has reached another level. I am learning to deal with it.

Can you relive your twin Olympic medals?

I was having my own issues with the 10-metre format. I was not in a very good shape in 2022 and 2023, but Jaspal (Rana) Sir said that I could do it. We were seated in the [shooting] hall and I was soaking everything in, preparing myself mentally. If it wasn’t for Jaspal sir, I wouldn’t be where I am today. My family and friends were also there to motivate me.

Both the medals were equally important, but for mixed doubles, we only qualified for the bronze, which we went on to win.

Before the Paris Games, your form kept fluctuating. How did you keep yourself motivated?

In the beginning of 2023, I thought of quitting. Nevertheless, I tried to push myself until at least the 2024 Olympics. I was trying to keep up with my routine, but I was not in a good space. There is a saying in the Bhagavad Gita that nothing is permanent. Both good and bad forms shall pass. I kept reminding myself of this. I am a firm believer of karma.

During this period, you planned to appear for the civil services exam.

Yes, I did. My subjects were political science and public administration. If I get 7-8 months, I can prepare. Right now, taking classes will be difficult.

How did you orchestrate this turnaround?

It was mostly mental. I had a very strict routine: wake up at 5: 30 am, do yoga, and head to the shooting range. After practice sessions, it is time for workouts, physio, and meditation before calling it a day. It was tiring, but I followed this routine for about three months.

Are you already thinking about the 2028 LA Olympics?

As soon as the Tokyo Olympics ended, my eyes were on Paris. And now, the LA 2028 Olympics are on my mind. I will aim for gold.

Did you make a fake profile to launch a blistering attack on those trolling PV Sindhu?

Yes, I did. Usually, I am not on social media much. You cannot stop every ‘keyboard warrior’, but if I get the time and come across something hurtful, I might do it again. That’s my character.

Your thoughts on Prakash Padukone’s statement on athletes needing to be more accountable?

Prakash sir is a senior. He was one of the best athletes India ever had, and he continues to contribute to the sport in the best possible way. So, if he is saying something, he must have given it a thought. I am not a badminton player and personally I think athletes do try. Nobody wants to lose. I am sure Prakash sir had his reasons for saying so. After all, every sport – even shooting, though it is an individual sport – is a team effort. I need my strength and conditioning coach, physiotherapist, nutritionist, and definitely my coaches, and the support from the government. So, many factors are at play.

What is your assessment of India's performance at the Paris Olympics?

We won six medals, with eight others finishing in the fourth spot. I am sure India can do way better than this. We are going in the right direction, which is why athletes are performing better at the Games. But we must not forget that every country is preparing for the best. If we want to see a big change, we must take some big steps.

Such as?

Starting grassroot-level programmes is the key. We need to identify the athletes at a young age. In countries like the US and China, everything is government funded, and they look at it from a long-term perspective, say, about 20 years. But here we look at immediacy, at the next Olympic cycle. This mindset needs to change.

Is India ready to host the Olympics?

We can see the progress, but we can’t say what the next five or 10 years will bring. The real question is: how well can the Games be organised? Honestly, it's up to the government and corporate entities. That said, hosting the Olympics will definitely encourage a sporting culture.

As a shooter, how much emphasis do you put on physical fitness?

If you want longevity, you need physical strength. In shooting, there are cases of overuse injury because a lot of pressure is put on the same muscles. There could be injuries in the neck, back, shoulder, elbow, and knee. To overcome it, you need physical strength.

Your thoughts on Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification?

I am not aware of the technicalities of what transpired, and what should or shouldn’t have happened. All I can say is that I have known her since 2017 or 2018, and I believe that she is a fighter. I am sure she will be able to survive this phase, and probably contribute more to Indian wrestling.

And what do you think about Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, who went viral on social media?

All the shooters have to put their free hand in their pocket or in a belt. Like Yusuf, I also put my hand in my pocket. As far as using the gear is concerned, it depends from person to person. It's a personal choice, and a matter of getting used to the equipment. Even 10 years ago, I didn’t see as many people using equipment as they do today. When I started, eight years ago, there were so many options.