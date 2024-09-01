Business Standard
Paralympics 2024: Indian para-rowers Narayana, Anita finish eighth overall

Making their Paralympics debut, the Indians secured a timing of 8:16.96 seconds to finish second in Final B

Paralympics, Tokyo 2020

Press Trust of India Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Asian Para Games silver medal winning duo of Narayana Konganapalle and Anita returned empty-handed, finishing eighth overall in the PR3 mixed double sculls rowing of the Paris Paralympics here on Sunday.
Making their Paralympics debut, the Indians secured a timing of 8:16.96 seconds to finish second in Final B of their repechage event which was meant to determine their standings.
Saige Happer and Todd Vogt of the USA topped the Final B race with a timing of 7:48.38s, while Mexico's Miguel Angel Nieto Carpio and Angeles Britani Gutierrez Vieyra came behind the Indians (8:28.23s).
They had to compete in the Final B classification race for 7 to 12th spot following a third-place finish on Saturday.
The pair had finished the race with a timing of 7:54.33s, behind Ukraine (7:29.24s) and Great Britain (7:20.53s).
While guarding the Indian borders in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army sepoy Konganapalle had lost his left leg below the knee after stepping on a landmine in February 2015.

Anita had lost her leg in a road accident when she was 18.
The PR-3 category is meant for para-rowers with residual leg function that allows them to slide the seat during the rowing motion.

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

