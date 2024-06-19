Business Standard
Novak Djokovic confirmed for Paris Games, says Serbian Olympic Committee

Novak Djokovic

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Novak Djokovic will compete in the upcoming Paris Games, the Serbian Olympic Committee confirmed.
Djokovic had knee surgery after withdrawing from the French Open ahead of the quarterfinals and said he hoped to return to competition as soon as possible.
The Serbian committee said in its announcement that Djokovic had confirmed he will play in Paris. It will be his fifth Olympics.
The 37-year-old Djokovic had said surgery on his right knee went well.
The tennis events for the Paris Olympics start on July 27 at Roland Garros, the site of the French Open.
It was unclear if Djokovic will be ready to play at Wimbledon, where he has won seven of his 24 Grand Slam titles. That grass-court major begins on July 1.
Djokovic has only won a bronze medal at the Olympics. That came in his first games Beijing in 2008.

Topics : Novak Djokovic Olympics Rafael Nadal Beijing

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

