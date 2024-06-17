Paris 2024: Tennis star Andy Murray set to make fifth Olympic appearance

Andy Murray, of Britain, celebrates his first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo: PTI)

Tennis player, Andy Murray is set to make his fifth appearance in the Olympics after he was named in Great Britain's tennis team for the upcoming Summer Games in Paris.

For the first time since the London 2012 Olympics, Great Britain will be represented by four men in the singles draw.

Murray, a two-time gold medallist has been named alongside Olympic debutants Jack Draper, Cam Norrie and Dan Evans in the men's singles.

In the women's singles, Great Britain has a single representative with Katie Boulter being the sole representative in the Paris Olympics.

In the men's doubles, Tokyo 2020 Olympians Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury wil represent Great Britain in the upcoming Summer Games.

The Olympic tennis tournament will be played from July 27 to August 4 at the Stade Roland Garros. Players will compete across five medal events: singles and doubles for both men and women and mixed doubles.

Team GB Chef de Mission, Mark England said in a statement released by the British Olympic Association (BOA), "It's a huge privilege to once again announce our tennis players for Team GB. The calibre of the team gets stronger with every Games, and it is great to see a mix of returning and first time Olympians."

"Two-time Olympic Champion Andy Murray was our flag bearer in Rio, and he continues to lead by example through his commitment to the Olympic Games and Team GB in what will be his fifth Olympics. We are also delighted to welcome back Joe and Neal as returning Olympians, and I am sure they will all pass on the best of their insight to the four debutantes of Katie, Jack, Cam and Dan," he added.

Team GB Olympic tennis team:

Men's Singles: Jack Draper, Cam Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray

Women's Singles: Katie Boulter

Men's Doubles: Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury.