Olympics 2024: Paris, the city of love bids adieu, next stop Los Angeles

The gigantic Stade de France resembled a concert hall hosting a party to celebrate the fortnight of sporting excellence as a breathtaking closing ceremony -- that featured astonishing mid-air action -- drew curtains on the Olympic Games in the City of Love and passed on the baton to Los Angeles.

The nearly four-hour-long innovative opening ceremony over River Seine had showcased the architectural wonders of the city and the country's rich heritage, and the closing ceremony was also enchanting, watched by close to 75,000 spectators.

The two-hour-long show, created by Thomas Jolly, began with a musical performance as an ode to the Games' host city. French singer Zaho de Sagazan sang the famous 'Sous le ciel de Paris'.