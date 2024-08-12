Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Olympics 2024: Paris, the city of love bids adieu, next stop Los Angeles

The closing ceremony celebrated the power of diversity and solidarity: just like the Olympics Games, which is considered the greatest intangible work of humankind for peace

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Paris: The Olympic symbol put up at the Eiffel Tower for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The gigantic Stade de France resembled a concert hall hosting a party to celebrate the fortnight of sporting excellence as a breathtaking closing ceremony -- that featured astonishing mid-air action -- drew curtains on the Olympic Games in the City of Love and passed on the baton to Los Angeles.
The nearly four-hour-long innovative opening ceremony over River Seine had showcased the architectural wonders of the city and the country's rich heritage, and the closing ceremony was also enchanting, watched by close to 75,000 spectators.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The two-hour-long show, created by Thomas Jolly, began with a musical performance as an ode to the Games' host city. French singer Zaho de Sagazan sang the famous 'Sous le ciel de Paris'.
Meanwhile, coming from the iconic Louvre museum, a torchbearer seizes the lantern that contains the Olympic Flame and sets off to the Stade de France. PTI AT AM

The closing ceremony celebrated the power of diversity and solidarity: just like the Olympics Games, which is considered the greatest intangible work of humankind for peace, and togetherness and that human beings are capable of the best.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US ties China in Olympics gold medal count after women's hoops win

Olympics 2024: Cities and countries makes subtle case to host 2036 Olympics

Olympics: Pak javelin thrower Nadeem's father-in-law to gift him a buffalo

Extraordinary Paris Olympics 2024 draws to a close with spectacular show

Olympics 2024: Check out India's final position in medals tally at Paris

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon