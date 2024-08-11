Olympic gold medals are worth more than ever after cost of metals surged

Olympic gold medals are worth more than ever at this year’s Paris games, with the raw materials that go into them having the potential to fetch about $900 each.



The medals contain six grams of gold, the price of which soared to a record in mid-July thanks to central-bank buying, retail interest in China and expectations of easing US monetary policy. Prices are also substantially higher this year for silver, which makes up at least 92.5% of the weight of gold medals.

Even after adjusting for inflation, the value of medals is still the highest ever, with Olympians benefiting from both the sharp rally in bullion prices and increasingly hefty medals.