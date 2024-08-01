Olympics: Swapnil Kusale wins historic bronze medal in men's 50m rifle 3P

Swapnil At Asian Games 2022 for India



In the team event for the 50m rifle 3 positions at last year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, Kusale, Tomar, and Akhil Sheoran secured the gold medal.

Swapnil Kusale clinches a historic bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event. Swapnil scored a total score of 451.4 to clinch India's 3rd medal in the Paris Olympics.Being the first Indian to make it to the final of the event earlier, Swapnil has created history in the event. He was lingering in the top 5 positions earlier and made it into the medal positions only after the start of the final standing section of the event.In the qualification event yesterday, the 28-year-old Indian shooter, achieved a total score of 590, including 38 inner 10s (Xs), across three positions. He scored 198 in the kneeling position, 197 in the prone position, and 195 in the standing position.