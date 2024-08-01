Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Olympics: Swapnil Kusale wins historic bronze medal in men's 50m rifle 3P

Being the first Indian to make it to the final of the event earlier, Swapnil has created history in the event. He was lingering in the top 5 positions earlier and made it into the medal positions only

Paris Olympics 2024 Swapnil Kusale

Paris Olympics 2024 Swapnil Kusale

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swapnil Kusale clinches a historic bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event. Swapnil scored a total score of 451.4 to clinch India's 3rd medal in the Paris Olympics.

Being the first Indian to make it to the final of the event earlier, Swapnil has created history in the event. He was lingering in the top 5 positions earlier and made it into the medal positions only after the start of the final standing section of the event.

In the qualification event yesterday, the 28-year-old Indian shooter, achieved a total score of 590, including 38 inner 10s (Xs), across three positions. He scored 198 in the kneeling position, 197 in the prone position, and 195 in the standing position.
Swapnil At Asian Games 2022 for India

In the team event for the 50m rifle 3 positions at last year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, Kusale, Tomar, and Akhil Sheoran secured the gold medal.
Kusale, who is coached by Tejaswini Sawant in Kolhapur, finished fourth in the 50m rifle 3 positions at the Asian Games last year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Swapnil wins bronze medal, IND 1-0 BEL in 2nd quarter

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 1, live time (IST), streaming

Paris Olympics 2024 HIGHLIGHTS, Day 5: Sindhu, Lakshya and Prannoy qualifies for pre-quartfinals

Olympics 2024: Hockey points table of Pool A, B; Indian team rankings

Olympics 2024: Paralympic legend Deepa Malik congratulates Manu Bhaker

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon