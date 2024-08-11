Paris Olympics 2024: Full schedule on August 11, live time and streaming

Paris: The Olympic symbol put up for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)





The final day will start with the women's marathon at 11:30 AM in the morning. Athletes will race across a challenging yet scenic course which stretches to 42 kms. It will be followed by the men's handball bronze medal match between Spain and Slovenia starting at 12:30 PM.



Another big match will be between USA and Italy for the women's handball gold medal. The match will begin at 4:30 PM. After all the international events today, it will be time for the closing ceremony which is scheduled for 12:30 AM (Aug 12).



Paris Olympics 2024 schedule for August 11 Events Time (IST) Women's marathon 11:30:00 Handball - Spain vs Slovenia (Men's bronze medal match) 12:30:00 Water polo - United States of America vs Hungary (Men's bronze medal match) 14:05:00 Basketball - Belgium vs Australia (Women's bronze medal match) 15:00:00 Volleyball - United States of America vs Italy (Women's gold medal match) 16:30:00 Handball - Germany vs Denmark (Men's gold medal match) 17:00:00 Water polo - Serbia vs Croatia (Men's gold medal match) 17:30:00 Basketball - France vs United States of America (Women's gold medal match) 19:00:00 Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony 12:30 AM (Aug 12)

Which TV channels will live telecast the August 11, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 11 matches live telecast will be done by Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colours networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD.



Where to watch live streaming of the August 11, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?



The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 11 matches will be live streamed by Jio Cinema app and website.